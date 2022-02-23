Too wild to tame: Chicago Fenger topples Chicago Corliss 72-53

Stretched out and finally snapped, Chicago Fenger put just enough pressure on Chicago Corliss to earn a 72-53 victory at Chicago Fenger Academy on February 23 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

The Titans' shooting moved to a 28-17 lead over the Trojans at the intermission.

