Too wild to tame: Chicago Fenger topples Chicago Corliss 72-53

Stretched out and finally snapped, Chicago Fenger put just enough pressure on Chicago Corliss to earn a 72-53 victory at Chicago Fenger Academy on February 23 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
The Titans' shooting moved to a 28-17 lead over the Trojans at the intermission.
In recent action on February 19, Chicago Fenger faced off against Chicago St Francis de Sales and Chicago Corliss took on Chicago Excel Academy of South Shore on February 19 at Chicago Excel Academy of South Shore. For more, click here.
