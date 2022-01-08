Too wild to tame: Chicago DePaul College Prep topples Homewood-Flossmoor 45-35

No quarter was granted as Chicago DePaul College Prep blunted Homewood-Flossmoor's plans 45-35 in Illinois boys basketball action on January 8.

Chicago DePaul College Prep made the first move by forging a 12-8 margin over Homewood-Flossmoor after the first quarter.

The Rams' offense darted to a 24-10 lead over the Vikings at halftime.

The Vikings rallied in the fourth quarter, but the Rams skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

