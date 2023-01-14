Too wild to tame: Chicago Brother Rice topples Aurora Marmion 61-46

Chicago Brother Rice handed Aurora Marmion a tough 61-46 loss for an Illinois boys basketball victory on January 14.
Last season, Chicago Brother Rice and Aurora Marmion squared off with January 21, 2022 at Aurora Marmion Academy last season. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 7, Chicago Brother Rice faced off against Bolingbrook. For a full recap, click here.
