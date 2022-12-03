Too wild to tame: Bloomington Cornerstone Christian topples St. Anne 80-61

Bloomington Cornerstone Christian charged St. Anne and collected an 80-61 victory for an Illinois boys basketball victory on December 3.
Last season, Bloomington Cornerstone Christian and St. Anne faced off on January 27, 2022 at St. Anne High School. For a full recap, click here.
