Too wild to tame: Bethany Okaw Valley topples Neoga 41-26

Bethany Okaw Valley collected a 41-26 victory over Neoga on January 15 in Illinois boys high school basketball.
Recently on January 4 , Bethany Okaw Valley squared up on Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.