Too much punch: Washington knocks out Canton 54-44

Saddled up and ready to go, Washington spurred past Canton 54-44 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on December 28, Canton faced off against Glasford Illini Bluffs and Washington took on Springfield Lanphier on December 28 at Springfield Lanphier High School. For more, click here.
Washington made the first move by forging a 30-22 margin over Canton after the first quarter.
Washington got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring 24-22 to finish the game in style.
