Staunton dumped Pawnee 51-36 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on February 11.

The last time Staunton and Pawnee played in a 50-38 game on February 12, 2022. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on January 28, Staunton faced off against Raymond Lincolnwood . For a full recap, click here. Pawnee took on Beardstown on February 4 at Pawnee High School. Click here for a recap.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.