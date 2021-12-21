 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Cintas

People are also reading…

Too much punch: St. Joseph-Ogden knocks out Bismarck-Henning 53-37

  • 0

St. Joseph-Ogden put together a victorious gameplan to stop Bismarck-Henning 53-37 in Illinois boys basketball action on December 21.

St. Joseph-Ogden's shooting darted to a 22-16 lead over Bismarck-Henning at the half.

Recently on December 14 , St Joseph-Ogden squared up on Danville in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News