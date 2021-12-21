Too much punch: St. Joseph-Ogden knocks out Bismarck-Henning 53-37

St. Joseph-Ogden put together a victorious gameplan to stop Bismarck-Henning 53-37 in Illinois boys basketball action on December 21.
St. Joseph-Ogden's shooting darted to a 22-16 lead over Bismarck-Henning at the half.
Recently on December 14 , St Joseph-Ogden squared up on Danville in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.
