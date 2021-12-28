 Skip to main content
Too much punch: Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin knocks out Kankakee Bishop McNamara 66-49

Saddled up and ready to go, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin spurred past Kankakee Bishop McNamara 66-49 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 28.

The two teams dueled to an even start, with Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin and Kankakee Bishop McNamara settling for a 16-16 first-quarter knot.

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin's offense struck to a 47-29 lead over Kankakee Bishop McNamara at the half.

The Cyclones' upper hand showed as they carried a 47-33 lead into the fourth quarter.

