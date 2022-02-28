Too much punch: Pleasant Plains knocks out Riverton 52-40

Pleasant Plains trucked Riverton on the road to a 52-40 victory on February 28 in Illinois boys high school basketball.

The Cardinals jumped in front of the Hawks 16-7 to begin the second quarter.

The Cardinals' offense jumped to a 26-17 lead over the Hawks at the intermission.

The Cardinals enjoyed a close margin over the Hawks with a 36-25 lead heading to the fourth quarter.

