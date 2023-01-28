Too much punch: Peoria Notre Dame knocks out Galesburg 55-41

Peoria Notre Dame stretched out and finally snapped Galesburg to earn a 55-41 victory for an Illinois boys basketball victory on January 28.
The first quarter gave Peoria Notre Dame a 16-5 lead over Galesburg.
The Irish registered a 32-15 advantage at halftime over the Silver Streaks.
Galesburg rallied in the third quarter by making it 46-31.
The Silver Streaks enjoyed a 10-9 edge in the final quarter, yet the result was already decided.
In recent action on January 17, Galesburg faced off against Morton and Peoria Notre Dame took on Normal on January 20 at Normal Community High School. For results, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.