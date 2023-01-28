Too much punch: Peoria Notre Dame knocks out Galesburg 55-41

Peoria Notre Dame stretched out and finally snapped Galesburg to earn a 55-41 victory for an Illinois boys basketball victory on January 28.

The first quarter gave Peoria Notre Dame a 16-5 lead over Galesburg.

The Irish registered a 32-15 advantage at halftime over the Silver Streaks.

Galesburg rallied in the third quarter by making it 46-31.

The Silver Streaks enjoyed a 10-9 edge in the final quarter, yet the result was already decided.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.