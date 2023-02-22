Riding a wave of production, Peoria Christian surfed over Peoria Heights 60-47 on Feb. 22 in Illinois boys high school basketball.

In recent action on Feb. 18, Peoria Christian faced off against Lowpoint-Washburn . For results, click here. Peoria Heights took on Peoria Quest on Feb. 18 at Peoria Heights High School. For more, click here.

