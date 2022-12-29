Too much punch: Normal knocks out Oswego 59-47

Playing with a winning hand, Normal trumped Oswego 59-47 on December 29 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
Normal opened with a 23-10 advantage over Oswego through the first quarter.
The Ironmen opened a tight 29-16 gap over the Panthers at halftime.
Normal roared to a 44-29 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Ironmen's advantage was wide enough to weather the Panthers' 18-15 margin in the fourth quarter.
