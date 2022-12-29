Too much punch: Normal knocks out Oswego 59-47

Playing with a winning hand, Normal trumped Oswego 59-47 on December 29 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

Normal opened with a 23-10 advantage over Oswego through the first quarter.

The Ironmen opened a tight 29-16 gap over the Panthers at halftime.

Normal roared to a 44-29 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Ironmen's advantage was wide enough to weather the Panthers' 18-15 margin in the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.