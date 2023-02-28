Last season, Normal and Moline faced off on March 1, 2022 at Normal Community High School. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on Feb. 22, Normal faced off against East Moline United Township. For results, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.