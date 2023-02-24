Madison collected a solid win over Raymond Lincolnwood in a 59-40 verdict on Feb. 24 in Illinois boys high school basketball.

Madison drew first blood by forging a 17-9 margin over Raymond Lincolnwood after the first quarter.

The Trojans fought to a 35-17 half margin at the Lancers' expense.

Raymond Lincolnwood rallied in the third quarter by making it 41-30.

Conditioning showed as the Trojans outscored the Lancers 18-10 in the fourth quarter.

