Too much punch: Lisle Benet knocks out Mundelein Carmel Catholic 52-34

Lisle Benet collected a 52-34 victory over Mundelein Carmel Catholic at Mundelein Carmel Catholic High on December 17 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on December 11, Mundelein Carmel Catholic faced off against Chicago St Rita and Lisle Benet took on Lombard Montini on December 11 at Lombard Montini High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

