Too much punch: El Paso-Gridley knocks out East Dubuque 55-43

Playing with a winning hand, El Paso-Gridley trumped East Dubuque 55-43 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
The last time El Paso-Gridley and East Dubuque played in a 47-42 game on December 28, 2021. For more, click here.
Recently on December 16, El Paso-Gridley squared off with Lexington in a basketball game. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.