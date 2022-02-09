Too much punch: Delavan knocks out Brimfield 42-25

Delavan grabbed a 42-25 victory at the expense of Brimfield in Illinois boys basketball on February 9.
Delavan made the first move by forging a 42-25 margin over Brimfield after the first quarter.
