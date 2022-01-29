Too much punch: Clinton knocks out Decatur St. Teresa 61-49

Clinton handed Decatur St. Teresa a tough 61-49 loss during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
In recent action on January 18, Decatur St Teresa faced off against Clinton and Decatur St Teresa took on Clinton on January 18 at Clinton High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.