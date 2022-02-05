Too much punch: Chicago St. Ignatius College Prep knocks out Chicago Lane Tech 63-51

Chicago St. Ignatius College Prep trucked Chicago Lane Tech on the road to a 63-51 victory in Illinois boys basketball action on February 5.
In recent action on January 29, Chicago St. Ignatius College Prep faced off against La Grange Park Nazareth and Chicago Lane Tech took on Chicago Northside College on January 28 at Chicago Lane Technical High School. For a full recap, click here.
The Wolfpack broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 46-32 lead over the Indians.
