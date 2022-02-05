 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Too much punch: Chicago St. Ignatius College Prep knocks out Chicago Lane Tech 63-51

  • 0

Chicago St. Ignatius College Prep trucked Chicago Lane Tech on the road to a 63-51 victory in Illinois boys basketball action on February 5.

In recent action on January 29, Chicago St. Ignatius College Prep faced off against La Grange Park Nazareth and Chicago Lane Tech took on Chicago Northside College on January 28 at Chicago Lane Technical High School. For a full recap, click here.

The Wolfpack broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 46-32 lead over the Indians.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: What to expect in Bears mock draft

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News