Too much punch: Chicago Simeon knocks out Breese Mater Dei Catholic 66-50

Stretched out and finally snapped, Chicago Simeon put just enough pressure on Breese Mater Dei Catholic to earn a 66-50 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

Chicago Simeon made the first move by forging a 22-14 margin over Breese Mater Dei Catholic after the first quarter.

The Wolverines' offense moved to a 31-26 lead over the Knights at the half.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Chicago Simeon and Breese Mater Dei Catholic locked in a 43-43 stalemate.

