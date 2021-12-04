 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Too much punch: Chicago Simeon knocks out Breese Mater Dei Catholic 66-50

  • 0

Stretched out and finally snapped, Chicago Simeon put just enough pressure on Breese Mater Dei Catholic to earn a 66-50 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

Chicago Simeon made the first move by forging a 22-14 margin over Breese Mater Dei Catholic after the first quarter.

The Wolverines' offense moved to a 31-26 lead over the Knights at the half.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Chicago Simeon and Breese Mater Dei Catholic locked in a 43-43 stalemate.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Confidence building within Bears offense

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News