Too much punch: Chicago Manley Career knocks out Chicago North Grand 79-69

Chicago Manley Career turned in a solid effort to wrap up a 79-69 win over Chicago North Grand in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on December 16, Chicago Manley Career faced off against Chicago Kelvyn Park and Chicago North Grand took on Chicago Math and Science on December 14 at Chicago Math and Science Academy. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.