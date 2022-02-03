Too much punch: Chicago Lane Tech knocks out Chicago Schurz 52-38

Chicago Lane Tech charged Chicago Schurz and collected a 52-38 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on February 3.
In recent action on January 26, Chicago Schurz faced off against Chicago North Lawndale and Chicago Lane Tech took on Chicago Northside College on January 28 at Chicago Lane Technical High School. For a full recap, click here.
