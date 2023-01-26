Too much punch: Chicago Englewood STEM knocks out Chicago Urban Prep-Englewood 59-43

Chicago Englewood STEM collected a solid win over Chicago Urban Prep-Englewood in a 59-43 verdict on January 26 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 17, Chicago Englewood STEM faced off against Chicago King and Chicago Urban Prep-Englewood took on Chicago Catalyst-Maria on January 17 at Chicago Urban Prep-Englewood Academy. Click here for a recap.
