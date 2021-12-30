 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Too much punch: Chicago Curie knocks out Lisle Benet 53-42

  • 0

Chicago Curie notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Lisle Benet 53-42 at Chicago Curie High on December 30 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

The Redwings started on steady ground by forging a 15-6 lead over the Condors at the end of the first quarter.

Lisle Benet came from behind to grab the advantage 20-17 at half over Chicago Curie.

The Condors broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 35-29 lead over the Redwings.

In recent action on December 18, Chicago Curie faced off against Chicago Francis W Parker and Lisle Benet took on Mundelein Carmel Catholic on December 17 at Mundelein Carmel Catholic High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Are things looking up for the Knicks?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News