Too much punch: Chicago Curie knocks out Lisle Benet 53-42

Chicago Curie notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Lisle Benet 53-42 at Chicago Curie High on December 30 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
The Redwings started on steady ground by forging a 15-6 lead over the Condors at the end of the first quarter.
Lisle Benet came from behind to grab the advantage 20-17 at half over Chicago Curie.
The Condors broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 35-29 lead over the Redwings.
