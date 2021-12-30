Too much punch: Chicago Curie knocks out Lisle Benet 53-42

Chicago Curie notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Lisle Benet 53-42 at Chicago Curie High on December 30 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

The Redwings started on steady ground by forging a 15-6 lead over the Condors at the end of the first quarter.

Lisle Benet came from behind to grab the advantage 20-17 at half over Chicago Curie.

The Condors broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 35-29 lead over the Redwings.

