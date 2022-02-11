Too much punch: Chicago Amundsen knocks out Chicago Steinmetz 50-34

No quarter was granted as Chicago Amundsen blunted Chicago Steinmetz's plans 50-34 on February 11 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 28, Chicago Amundsen faced off against Chicago Lake View and Chicago Steinmetz took on Chicago Muchin College Prep on February 3 at Chicago Steinmetz High School. Click here for a recap
