Too much fuss: Pana stresses Flora 50-40

Pana collected a 50-40 victory over Flora in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 29.

The Wolves started on steady ground by forging a 10-9 lead over the Panthers at the end of the first quarter.

The Panthers' shooting darted to a 22-14 lead over the Wolves at the intermission.

Pana's leg-up showed as it carried a 31-21 lead into the fourth quarter.

Pana matched Flora's offensive output 19-19 in the final period to thwart any last hopes.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.