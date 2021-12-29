 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Too much fuss: Pana stresses Flora 50-40

  • 0

Pana collected a 50-40 victory over Flora in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 29.

The Wolves started on steady ground by forging a 10-9 lead over the Panthers at the end of the first quarter.

The Panthers' shooting darted to a 22-14 lead over the Wolves at the intermission.

Pana's leg-up showed as it carried a 31-21 lead into the fourth quarter.

Pana matched Flora's offensive output 19-19 in the final period to thwart any last hopes.

Recently on December 22 , Pana squared up on Hillsboro in a basketball game . Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News