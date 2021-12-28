Too much fuss: Fithian Oakwood stresses Colfax Ridgeview 59-48

Saddled up and ready to go, Fithian Oakwood spurred past Colfax Ridgeview 59-48 on December 28 in Illinois boys high school basketball.
The first quarter gave Fithian Oakwood a 13-10 lead over Colfax Ridgeview.
Fithian Oakwood's offense moved to a 32-23 lead over Colfax Ridgeview at the half.
The Comets' supremacy showed as they carried a 51-36 lead into the fourth quarter.
