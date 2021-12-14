Too much fuss: Evanston Beacon stresses Chicago Wolcott 60-46

No quarter was granted as Evanston Beacon blunted Chicago Wolcott's plans 60-46 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
Recently on December 9 , Chicago Wolcott squared up on Chicago Waldorf in a basketball game . For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.