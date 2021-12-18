Too much fuss: Elmhurst Timothy Christian high school stresses Chicago Westinghouse 58-43

Riding a wave of production, Elmhurst Timothy Christian high school dunked Chicago Westinghouse 58-43 on December 18 in Illinois boys high school basketball.
