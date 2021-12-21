Too much fuss: Decatur Eisenhower stresses Champaign Central 51-38

Decatur Eisenhower handed Champaign Central a tough 51-38 loss in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 21.
In recent action on December 10, Champaign Central faced off against Danville and Decatur Eisenhower took on Decatur MacArthur on December 14 at Decatur Eisenhower High School. Click here for a recap
