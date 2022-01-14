Too much fuss: Chicago St. Ignatius College Prep stresses Chicago Mt. Carmel 75-58

Chicago St. Ignatius College Prep notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Chicago Mt. Carmel 75-58 in Illinois boys basketball action on January 14.
In recent action on January 7, Chicago Mt Carmel faced off against Lombard Montini and Chicago St. Ignatius College Prep took on Bolingbrook on January 8 at Bolingbrook High School. For more, click here.
