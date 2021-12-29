Too close for comfort, Westville strains past Kansas Tri-County Coop 38-33

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Westville nabbed it to nudge past Kansas Tri-County Coop 38-33 at Westville High on December 29 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on December 17, Westville faced off against Georgetown Notre Dame de La Salette Boys and Kansas Tri-County Coop took on Tuscola on December 18 at Tuscola High School. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.