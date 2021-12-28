Too close for comfort, Tolono Unity strains past Petersburg PORTA 52-45

Tolono Unity topped Petersburg PORTA 52-45 in a tough tilt for an Illinois boys basketball victory on December 28.
Tolono Unity jumped in front of Petersburg PORTA 52-45 to begin the second quarter.
In recent action on December 23, Petersburg PORTA faced off against Jacksonville Routt Catholic and Tolono Unity took on Clifton Central on December 17 at Tolono Unity High School. For a full recap, click here.
