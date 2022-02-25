Too close for comfort: St. Joseph-Ogden edges Tolono Unity 58-50

St. Joseph-Ogden posted a tight 58-50 win over Tolono Unity during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
The first quarter gave St. Joseph-Ogden a 13-11 lead over Tolono Unity.
St. Joseph-Ogden fought to a 25-17 intermission margin at Tolono Unity's expense.
In recent action on February 15, Tolono Unity faced off against Monticello and St Joseph-Ogden took on Paxton-Buckley-Loda on February 15 at Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
