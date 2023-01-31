Too close for comfort: Springfield Lutheran strains past Pawnee 39-37

Springfield Lutheran showed its poise to outlast a game Pawnee squad for a 39-37 victory in Illinois boys basketball on January 31.

Last season, Pawnee and Springfield Lutheran squared off with December 7, 2021 at Pawnee High School last season. For results, click here.

In recent action on January 24, Springfield Lutheran faced off against Carlinville . Click here for a recap. Pawnee took on Raymond Lincolnwood on January 24 at Pawnee High School. For more, click here.

