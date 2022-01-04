Too close for comfort, Rochester strains past Springfield 50-44

Tuesday's outing turned into an endurance test that Rochester passed in a 50-44 victory at Springfield's expense during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
Rochester's offense jumped to a 20-12 lead over Springfield at the intermission.
Both teams traded salvos in the final period, but Rochester had enough offense to deny Springfield in the end.
In recent action on December 29, Rochester faced off against Taylorville and Springfield took on New Lenox Lincoln-Way West on December 29 at New Lenox Lincoln-Way West High School. Click here for a recap
