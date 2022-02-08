Too close for comfort: Petersburg PORTA edges Riverton 44-43

Mighty close, mighty fine, Petersburg PORTA wore a victory shine after clipping Riverton 44-43 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on February 8.
In recent action on February 1, Riverton faced off against Maroa-Forsyth and Petersburg PORTA took on Pittsfield on January 28 at Petersburg PORTA High School. For more, click here.
The Hawks took a 25-11 lead over the Blue Jays heading to the intermission locker room.
The Blue Jays' train of momentum chugged along the fourth-quarter tracks with a 33-18 points differential.
