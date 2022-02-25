Too close for comfort, Peoria Manual strains past Peoria Notre Dame 36-33

Peoria Manual posted a tight 36-33 win over Peoria Notre Dame on February 25 in Illinois boys high school basketball.
The Rams' offense jumped to a 14-11 lead over the Irish at the half.
In recent action on February 15, Peoria Notre Dame faced off against Bloomington and Peoria Manual took on Champaign Central on February 15 at Peoria Manual High School. For more, click here.
