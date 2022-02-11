Too close for comfort: Normal edges Peoria 54-46

Normal broke on top and refused to fold in holding off Peoria 54-46 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on February 11.

Normal moved in front of Peoria 11-9 to begin the second quarter.

Normal's shooting moved to a 28-23 lead over Peoria at halftime.

Normal's leverage showed as it carried a 37-29 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Ironmen made sure there were no late heroics, shadowing the Lions' offensive output in the final period 17-17.

