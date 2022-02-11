Too close for comfort: Normal edges Peoria 54-46

Normal broke on top and refused to fold in holding off Peoria 54-46 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on February 11.
In recent action on February 5, Normal faced off against Oswego and Peoria took on Decatur MacArthur on January 29 at Peoria High School. For more, click here.
Normal moved in front of Peoria 11-9 to begin the second quarter.
Normal's shooting moved to a 28-23 lead over Peoria at halftime.
Normal's leverage showed as it carried a 37-29 lead into the fourth quarter.
The Ironmen made sure there were no late heroics, shadowing the Lions' offensive output in the final period 17-17.
