Too close for comfort: Niles Northridge Prep strains past Chicago Latin 46-37

Niles Northridge Prep eventually plied victory away from Chicago Latin 46-37 in Illinois boys basketball action on January 18.
Last season, Niles Northridge Prep and Chicago Latin faced off on January 19, 2022 at Chicago Latin School. For results, click here.
In recent action on January 14, Niles Northridge Prep faced off against Chicago Westinghouse and Chicago Latin took on Winnetka North Shore Country Day on January 13 at Winnetka North Shore Country Day. For results, click here.
