Too close for comfort: Metamora strains past Gulfport Harrison Central 57-50

Metamora finally found a way to top Gulfport Harrison Central 57-50 on December 30 in Mississippi boys high school basketball action.

Metamora drew first blood by forging a 13-9 margin over Gulfport Harrison Central after the first quarter.

The Redbirds' offense darted in front for a 28-20 lead over the Red Rebels at the half.

The gap narrowed in the third quarter when Gulfport Harrison Central made it 36-29.

The Redbirds and the Red Rebels each scored in the final quarter.

Recently on December 20, Metamora squared off with Bartonville Limestone in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.

Recently on December 20, Metamora squared off with Bartonville Limestone in a basketball game.

