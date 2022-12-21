Too close for comfort: Madison strains past New Berlin 57-50

Fan stress was at an all-time high as Madison did just enough to beat New Berlin 57-50 on December 21 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

Madison darted in front of New Berlin 12-6 to begin the second quarter.

The Pretzels showed their spirit while rallying to within 21-19 at the intermission.

Madison jumped to a 38-35 lead heading into the final quarter.

Conditioning showed as the Trojans outscored the Pretzels 19-15 in the final quarter.

