Too close for comfort: Madison strains past New Berlin 57-50

Fan stress was at an all-time high as Madison did just enough to beat New Berlin 57-50 on December 21 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
Madison darted in front of New Berlin 12-6 to begin the second quarter.
The Pretzels showed their spirit while rallying to within 21-19 at the intermission.
Madison jumped to a 38-35 lead heading into the final quarter.
Conditioning showed as the Trojans outscored the Pretzels 19-15 in the final quarter.
Last season, Madison and New Berlin faced off on December 4, 2021 at Madison High School. Click here for a recap
Recently on December 9, New Berlin squared off with Peoria Quest Charter in a basketball game. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.