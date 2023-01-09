Too close for comfort: Jacksonville Routt Catholic strains past Payson Seymour 76-70

Yes, Jacksonville Routt Catholic looked relaxed while edging Payson Seymour, but no autographs please after its 76-70 victory in Illinois boys basketball action on January 9.
Recently on January 3, Jacksonville Routt Catholic squared off with Buffalo Tri-City in a basketball game. Click here for a recap.
