Too close for comfort: Jacksonville edges Jerseyville Jersey 39-33

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Jacksonville wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 39-33 over Jerseyville Jersey on February 15 in Illinois boys high school basketball.

Jacksonville opened a close 21-16 gap over Jerseyville Jersey at halftime.

The Panthers came from behind to grab the advantage heading to the fourth quarter over the Crimsons 24-23.

Jacksonville avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 16-9 stretch over the final quarter.

