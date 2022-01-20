Too close for comfort, Hoopeston Area strains past Armstrong-Potomac 53-48

Hoopeston Area wasted no time, pushing in front and finishing in the same fashion during this 53-48 victory over Armstrong-Potomac in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
