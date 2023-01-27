Too close for comfort: Heyworth strains past Fisher 50-46

Mighty close, mighty fine, Heyworth wore a victory shine after clipping Fisher 50-46 in Illinois boys basketball on January 27.
Last season, Heyworth and Fisher faced off on January 28, 2022 at Heyworth High School. Click here for a recap.
