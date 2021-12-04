Too close for comfort: Deer Creek-Mackinaw edges Pleasant Plains 37-31

 Skip to main content
A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Deer Creek-Mackinaw nabbed it to nudge past Pleasant Plains 37-31 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on December 4.

Pleasant Plains authored a promising start, taking advantage of Deer Creek-Mackinaw 7-6 at the end of the first quarter.

Pleasant Plains proved it would be a force to be reckoned with by building a 17-15 advantage over Deer Creek-Mackinaw at the half.

Deer Creek-Mackinaw broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 28-23 lead over Pleasant Plains.

Deer Creek-Mackinaw's kept the advantage through the fourth quarter with a 9-8 scoring edge over Pleasant Plains.

