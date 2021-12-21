Too close for comfort: Decatur Lutheran edges Heyworth 61-54

 Skip to main content
A sigh of relief filled the air in Decatur Lutheran's locker room after Tuesday's 61-54 win against Heyworth in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 21.

In recent action on December 14, Decatur Lutheran faced off against Warrensburg-Latham and Heyworth took on Tremont on December 14 at Heyworth High School. For more, click here.

The first quarter gave Decatur Lutheran a 61-54 lead over Heyworth.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

