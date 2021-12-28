Too close for comfort, Chicago St. Rita strains past Chicago Heights Marian Catholic 42-41

A tight-knit tilt turned in Chicago St. Rita's direction just enough to squeeze past Chicago Heights Marian Catholic 42-41 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 28.
The first quarter gave Chicago St. Rita a 30-27 lead over Chicago Heights Marian Catholic.
Recently on December 23 , Chicago St Rita squared up on Homewood-Flossmoor in a basketball game . For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.